“The infrastructure was already compromised” – Statement on collapsed ceiling at Victoria Hospital

(SNO) — Acting Executive Director of Victoria Hospital, Brenda Calixte, on Monday (Nov. 12) released a statement on the collapse of the ceiling at Victoria Hospital over the weekend, disclosing that no one was hurt in the incident but admitting that the infrastructure was already “compromised”.

In a video statement submitted to the media, Calixte said: “On Saturday morning, during the inclement weather, the staff-based station on maternity ward collapsed. The ceiling collapsed. We know that the infrastructure is a very old one and it is already compromised, so as a result of that, the ceiling came down.

The collapsed ceiling





“During that time there was nobody in the area so staff safety or patient safety was not compromised. But we had

had to evacuate the room adjacent to the nursing station. One patient alone was in there and that patient was safe.

“We have since relocated the nursing staff station to the back of the ward and currently we are assessing the damages and we will be provided with an estimate so we can get the works done on it with immediate effect.”