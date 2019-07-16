The horrifying moment a carnival ride snaps in half, killing 2 in India

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — Horrifying video shows a pendulum-style amusement ride snapping in half and crashing to the ground, killing two and injuring 27 in India.

The video initially appears to show no obvious problems as riders scream with joy as the Discovery ride swings back and forth in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

But the main shaft suddenly snaps — with a circular section holding riders crashing into the frame before plunging to the ground.

“Twenty-nine people were brought to the hospital, out of whom two died,” Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel said.

All of the injured are believed to be adults. At least 14 of the injured are in critical condition, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror, which named the two dead as Manali Rajwadi, 24, and Mohammad Javed, 22.

Authorities say a full forensic inquiry will try to find the cause of the fatal crash.

“The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground. How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation” by forensic specialists, said fire brigade spokesperson M.F. Dastoor.

( 0 ) ( 0 )