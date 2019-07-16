Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

The horrifying moment a carnival ride snaps in half, killing 2 in India

By NEW YORK POST
July 15, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — Horrifying video shows a pendulum-style amusement ride snapping in half and crashing to the ground, killing two and injuring 27 in India.

The video initially appears to show no obvious problems as riders scream with joy as the Discovery ride swings back and forth in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

But the main shaft suddenly snaps — with a circular section holding riders crashing into the frame before plunging to the ground.

“Twenty-nine people were brought to the hospital, out of whom two died,” Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel said.

All of the injured are believed to be adults. At least 14 of the injured are in critical condition, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror, which named the two dead as Manali Rajwadi, 24, and Mohammad Javed, 22.

Authorities say a full forensic inquiry will try to find the cause of the fatal crash.

“The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground. How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation” by forensic specialists, said fire brigade spokesperson M.F. Dastoor.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.