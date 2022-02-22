On Tuesday 15th February 2022, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Philip J. Pierre together with Honorable Wayne D. Girard and other government officials met with the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme United Nations Development Programme (GEF SGP UNDP), represented by Mr. Embert Charles (Chairperson of the National Steering Committee – NSC), Dame Dr. Pearlette Louisy (Member of the NSC), Mr. Everistus Jn. Marie (Member of the NSC), Mr. Cletus Springer (Member of the NSC), and officers of the GEF SGP UNDP (Mr. Giles Romulus, National Coordinator, and Ms. Stephanie Peter, Programme Assistant).

The purpose of the meeting was to brief the Prime Minister on the work of the GEF SGP UNDP in Saint Lucia since the inauguration of the Saint Lucia country programme in 2012 and its plans for the future.

Since the programme started, project investments have been a little over XCD$ 22.30 million with over 1700 jobs created and 12,000 persons trained in the following areas: project development and management, diving, coral reef gardening, apiculture, organic farming, permaculture, agro-processing, and tour guiding.

The Prime Minister and his team noted the parallel and convergence of several GEF SGP UNDP initiatives with that of his government’s plans, particularly in the area of the Youth Economy and promised to intensify the government’s working relationship with GEF SGP Programme.

Many of GEF’s highly successful projects have been the result of Research and Innovation, which is now a major driver of the organization’s programme.

The Prime Minister thanked and congratulated the Chairperson of the GEF SGP UNDP and his team for the excellent work they have been doing and pledged his government’s support for the work of the GEF SGP UNDP in Saint Lucia.