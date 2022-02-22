 

BREAKING NEWS

3 hours agoThe GEF SGP UNDP Updates the Prime Minister on its Work in Saint Lucia

3 hours agoCCJ the First CARICOM Court Inducted into International Consortium for Court Excellence

2 days agoChastanet Offers Solution to Upsurge in Crime and Violence

2 days agoLUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

2 days agoSupply Chain Issues Not the Only Problem for Consumers of Sugar

 

NewsThe GEF SGP UNDP Updates the Prime Minister on its Work in Saint Lucia

St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 22, 20221663 min

On Tuesday 15th February 2022, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Philip J. Pierre together with Honorable Wayne D. Girard and other government officials met with the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme United Nations Development Programme (GEF SGP UNDP), represented by Mr. Embert Charles (Chairperson of the National Steering Committee – NSC), Dame Dr. Pearlette Louisy (Member of the NSC), Mr. Everistus Jn. Marie (Member of the NSC), Mr. Cletus Springer (Member of the NSC), and officers of the GEF SGP UNDP (Mr. Giles Romulus, National Coordinator, and Ms. Stephanie Peter, Programme Assistant).

The purpose of the meeting was to brief the Prime Minister on the work of the GEF SGP UNDP in Saint Lucia since the inauguration of the Saint Lucia country programme in 2012 and its plans for the future.

Since the programme started, project investments have been a little over XCD$ 22.30 million with over 1700 jobs created and 12,000 persons trained in the following areas: project development and management, diving, coral reef gardening, apiculture, organic farming, permaculture, agro-processing, and tour guiding.

The Prime Minister and his team noted the parallel and convergence of several GEF SGP UNDP initiatives with that of his government’s plans, particularly in the area of the Youth Economy and promised to intensify the government’s working relationship with GEF SGP Programme.

Many of GEF’s highly successful projects have been the result of Research and Innovation, which is now a major driver of the organization’s programme.

The Prime Minister thanked and congratulated the Chairperson of the GEF SGP UNDP and his team for the excellent work they have been doing and pledged his government’s support for the work of the GEF SGP UNDP in Saint Lucia.

Post Views: 166

St. Lucia News Online

previous
CCJ the First CARICOM Court Inducted into International Consortium for Court Excellence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

CCJ the First CARICOM Court Inducted into International Consortium for Court Excellence

CCJ the First CARICOM Court Inducted into International Consortium for Court Excellence

3 hours ago
3 min 154
St. Lucia News Online
Chastanet Offers Solution to Upsurge in Crime and Violence

Chastanet Offers Solution to Upsurge in Crime and Violence

2 days ago
3 min 565
St. Lucia News Online
LUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

LUCELEC Comes to the Assistance of the “New Needy”

2 days ago
3 min 657
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.