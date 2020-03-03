Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – SLUDTERA would like to inform our St. Lucian readers and followers that the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2020 is open and accepting applications. The Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) is the world’s largest entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The value proposition of EWC is all about the entire experience – training, resources, connections, mentorship and more. But on top of that, we’ve got a great number of impactful prizes – up to US$5 million in total – with dozens of cash prizes, investment opportunities and awesome resources and perks from our leading partners.

GLOBAL GRAND PRIZES

For the three stages, early, idea, and growth

GLOBAL FINALIST STAGE PRIZES

Including industry-specific and social enterprise prizes.

NATIONAL PRIZES

(one for every participating country)

OPEN STAGE FOR ALL INVESTORS TO OFFER DEALS

Last year in 2019, Martin Hanna, Founder of Penny Pinch, from St. Lucia, made it not only as the National Winner, he also made it to the Global Finals. A Recognition Ceremony was held for him prior to his departure to Saudi Arabia where the finals were held.

The 5 Stages of Participation

Don’t miss out. Take your startup to the next level.

Accelerate 1

February to May 2020 – Startups are put through a series of education and virtual training opportunities to sharpen their skills around areas such as customer & industry knowledge; personal & team skills; creativity & problem solving, and business acumen.

National Competition

May to June 2020 – National winners are put through a combination of virtual training sessions and direct one-to-one mentorship to prepare them for the global finals.

Accelerate 2

July to September 2020 – Startups are put through a series of education and virtual training opportunities to sharpen their skills around areas such as customer & industry knowledge; personal & team skills; creativity & problem solving, and business acumen.

Global Finals

October 2020 – Global finalists are put through live training sessions, network with potential investors, and compete on stage for prizes and support services.

Post EWC-Support

All National winners are enrolled in the Starters Club, providing a Global Peer Network, Mentorship and other support services to help members reach their full potential. Other partners may be engaged to provide post-EWC support.

SLUDTERA is the promotional partner of the EWC here in St. Lucia and updates about the competition are posted on the page. Please like and share.

