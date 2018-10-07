Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

The Big Wood Man rises again in Dennery

October 7, 2018
Share10
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) — The much-acclaimed one-man theatre production, The Big Wood Man, which had to be cancelled last Saturday because of Tropical Storm Kirk, has been rescheduled.

It will be staged in Dennery at the Chateau Heritage on Saturday, October 13th at 8:00 pm. Theatre lovers who had been disappointed last weekend can again look forward to a highly entertaining, thought-provoking show.

The Big Wood Man uses story-telling, stand-up style comedy, video and the Ole Mas tradition to engage the audience to look critically at a number of men’s issues even while they rock with laughter.

Veteran performer Kennedy Boots Samuel, directed by another theatre veteran, Kendel Hippolyte, combine their talents to create an experience that the audience will not forget.

 

(3)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.