The Big Wood Man rises again in Dennery

(PRESS RELEASE) — The much-acclaimed one-man theatre production, The Big Wood Man, which had to be cancelled last Saturday because of Tropical Storm Kirk, has been rescheduled.

It will be staged in Dennery at the Chateau Heritage on Saturday, October 13th at 8:00 pm. Theatre lovers who had been disappointed last weekend can again look forward to a highly entertaining, thought-provoking show.

The Big Wood Man uses story-telling, stand-up style comedy, video and the Ole Mas tradition to engage the audience to look critically at a number of men’s issues even while they rock with laughter.

Veteran performer Kennedy Boots Samuel, directed by another theatre veteran, Kendel Hippolyte, combine their talents to create an experience that the audience will not forget.