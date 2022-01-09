The above photo went around the world over the Christmas Season, reflecting the creativity of Caribbean minds through the production of, what many will agree was, The Best Caribbean Christmas tree for 2021.

It’s not known where and when the fruitful photo originated, but it was widely shared over the holiday weekend.

The creator of this novel idea has offered yet another possible new use for the troubled banana industry: Banana Christmas Trees bearing other popular Caribbean fruits

These are unlikely to be caught-up in any Supply Chain problems– at least within the Caribbean.

And it would also be the start of a healthy relationship between the ‘Fruity Banana Christmas Tree’ and the end-users, who can simply eat-it-out to usher-in the New Year.

Here’s to the fertile-minded Creator!