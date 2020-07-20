The Bahamas shutting back down due to increase in COVID-19 cases

(PRESS RELEASE) – Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, as well as an uptick in cases in The Bahamas, Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, has made the difficult decision to close borders to international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers from the United States.

The order is effective as of Wednesday, July 22 at midnight. In addition, Bahamasair will cease outgoing flights to the United States, effective immediately.

Outgoing flights will be permitted to accommodate any current visitors scheduled to return to the United States after Wednesday, July 22.

Private flights and charters from the United States, as well as pleasure craft and yachts, will be permitted, and travellers from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union are exempt from the emergency order. All visitors are required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test from a referenced lab, taken no more than 10 days prior to the date of travel.

Since opening borders to international travel on July 1, The Bahamas has unfortunately experienced a deterioration in conditions relative to COVID-19. These restrictions have been put in place to protect the health and wellbeing of both residents and visitors, which remains of primary importance, and to prevent the spread of the virus throughout The Bahamas.

The Bahamas is reviewing and being guided by the most effective practices from around the world. The reopening of borders will continue to be monitored and guided by The Bahamas government and health officials, based on COVID-19 trends.

— — (Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation)