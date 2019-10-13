The Bahamas has deported 112 Haitians “to combat illegal migration”

Share This On:

The Bahamas, ravaged by Hurricane Dorian last month, has deported 112 Haitian, a press release from the country’s immigration department has stated.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Hubert Minnis issued a warning to illegal migrants that they leave the country voluntarily are face deportation.

The deported group included 91 males and 21 females, the press release stated.

Read the entire press release (issued on Oct. 10) below:

On today’s date, a Bahamasair flight departed Lynden Pindling International Airport at 8:07AM. enroute to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with a total of (112) Haitian nationals escorted by a team of Law Enforcement Officers.

This group included (91) Males and (21) Females. The Immigration team was led by Mr. Denaj Wilchombe Gr. II Immigration Officer along with Officers of The Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The Department will continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management in compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.

