Thai woman bitten by snake while sitting on toilet

By New York Post
January 17, 2020

(NEW YORK POST) – A Thai woman had a ssscary experience in the bathroom — when a snake attacked her as she was sitting on the toilet, according to reports.

The woman’s daughter, Chunya Sittiwichai, posted about the terrifying experience on Facebook, saying her mom was going about her business when suddenly a serpent that’d been hiding in the toilet sank its fangs into her thigh, The Mirror reported Wednesday.

The startled mom grabbed the snake by its head to try to rip it off of her but that just made the reptile clamp down harder — sending blood gushing down her leg, the outlet said.

Sittiwichai heard her mom’s screams and busted into the bathroom with a knife and hammer to save her.

“My mom used the cutter on the snake but the skin was so rough that she accidentally cut herself about 3cm deep,” the daughter wrote about the ordeal.

“My mom almost lost consciousness while the snake continued squeezing.”

Finally, the mom slammed the snake’s head on the floor while her son knocked the slithering beast with a hammer until it eventually relented.

The family quickly got out of the bathroom and locked the critter inside.

Gruesome photos of the aftermath show the dead snake with bloody gashes near it’s head next to two hammers, a box cutter and a mess of blood all over the tile floor.

Luckily, the woman survived and was brought to a hospital, where her wound was stitched up.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

