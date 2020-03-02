Texas woman tests positive for coronavirus a day after release from isolation

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – A Texas woman who was evacuated from Wuhan, China, was finally released from isolation this weekend — only to test positive for coronavirus the next day, according to officials.

The unidentified woman was immediately returned to the San Antonio health facility late Sunday, with officials now scrambling to work out whom she unknowingly put at risk, the San Antonio Express-News revealed.

She was in contact with at least a dozen people at a hotel before the positive test results came back, a local judge told the paper.

“The discharged patient had some contact with others while out of isolation,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to the Express-News, saying it was working to “trace possible exposures and notify them of their potential risk.”

The woman was one of many held in isolation at the facility after being flown home on a State Department-chartered plane from the Chinese city at the epicenter of the health scare, the paper said.

After two tests came back negative, she was allowed to leave the facility following “several weeks” in isolation — even though another test was still pending, the report says.

That pending test came back positive on Sunday, and she was immediately returned to isolation, officials confirmed to the paper.

The CDC insisted to the paper that the patient had appeared “asymptomatic” and “met all of CDC’s criteria for release.”

“It’s important to remember that this is a new virus and we are learning more about it every day,” the agency said in its statement.

“The cycle of infection with COVID-19 is not yet well understood, but the amount of virus is typically highest when the person is sickest. As the illness resolves, the amount of virus falls.”

That did not appease San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who said he would hold the CDC “accountable.”

“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” Nirenberg told the Express-News.

