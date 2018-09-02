Texas woman shocked to find ‘stubborn’ hen sitting on massive snake

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(FOX NEWS) — A hen in Hull, Texas was rather “clucky” when a massive snake decided to rest near the animal rather than make the chicken its next meal.

Sara Allison went to check her parent’s chickens one evening last week when she noticed a large snake curled up beneath a hen named Bernadette, WYFF-News reported.

“Look at this dummy!” Allison wrote in a southeast Texas Facebook group called “What snake is this?”

“Too stubborn to get up when a rat snake wants a meal lol,” she continued.

Unlike Bernadette, Allison was concerned for the hen’s life as well as the lives of the other chickens in the coop.

“What do I do?” she asked the group’s members. “I’m taking care of some stuff for my parents while they are sick and in the hospital. My brother hurt his back so he can’t climb up the stairs to see if it’s gone on its merry way tonight before he shuts the chickens up for the night.”

Allison later wrote that the snake had lived in a broken-down Dodge Ramcharger near the chicken coop for roughly four years, occasionally snatching a few eggs. While it has never harmed any of the chickens, this was the first time she spotted the snake inside the coop, she told the news station.

“I don’t wanna hurt it since it’s just had a meal or have chickens attack it after they’re shut in with it,” she wrote.

Despite receiving a few suggestions that she should attempt to remove the serpent, it eventually went on its way.

“I guess it figured it should high tail it outta there since it got caught,” she joked on Facebook, adding that the snake is her father’s “buddy” and “he’d be really sad if it was gone.”