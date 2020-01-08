Don't Miss
Texas boy Jaxon Campbell dead after contracting the flu

By New York Post
January 8, 2020

Jaxon Campbell

(NEW YORK POST) – A 10-year-old Texas boy died over winter break after coming down with the flu, officials said.

Austin Elementary School student Jaxon Campbell was remembered as a “vibrant young boy” after he died while visiting family for the holidays, news station KTBC reported.

The fifth-grader had been suffering from the flu when he died Dec. 27, though the exact cause of death hasn’t been determined, the outlet reported.

School officials confirmed his death in a statement, claiming the district was coordinating with the health department.

“When such a tragedy strikes a vibrant young boy, many questions arise as to the cause,” the statement said. “From the start, we have been in close contact with his family and Dallas County Health Department medical professionals, who have shared what they know about the situation. At this point, we know that Jaxon had the flu, though the confirmed cause of death is still pending.”

Loved ones said on a GoFundMe page that Jaxon was an “amazing little man who lived life to the fullest.”

“He had a contagious smile that would light up a room and knew how to make people laugh,” the page said.

