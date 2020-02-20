Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Texas-based company has reportedly created a coronavirus vaccine

By New York Post
February 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – A Texas-based genetic engineering company has finished developing a coronavirus vaccine, according to new reports.

Scientists at Greffex Inc. — which has a corporate headquarters in Houston and a laboratory in Aurora, Colorado — completed the vaccine this week, company president and CEO John Price told the Houston Business Journal.

Now the vaccine will move to animal testing by the necessary government agencies — the FDA in the US and similar regulatory bodies in China and other heavily affected countries, according to the report.

For safety reasons, Greffex did not use a living or killed virus to form the vaccine, according to Price. Instead, adenovirus-based vector vaccines, which are widely employed against various infectious diseases or cancers, were used, the report noted.

“The trick in making a vaccine is can you scale the vaccine that you’ve made to be able to make a certain number of doses, can you test that vaccine quickly and efficiently and then can you get it into patients,” Price told local outlet KHOU 11. “And that’s where we have an edge as well on the other companies that are out there.”

The vaccine is the product of an $18.9 million contract Greffex received in September 2019 from the National Institute of Health’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, aimed at fighting infectious threats, the Business Journal reported.

If the vaccine wins government approval, Greffex will give it away for free to the hardest-hit countries, Price said.

More than 2,100 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, with all but 11 of those deaths in mainland China. Worldwide, more than 75,700 people have been infected.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.