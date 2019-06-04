Terance Mann climbing on NBA Draft boards

Share This On:

Former Florida State University student-athlete Terance Mann is picking up steam ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Mann is the latest player either born in Saint Lucia or with Saint Lucia roots to enter the NBA Draft, following the likes of Gabriel Inglis, Aloysius Henry, Damien Inglis, and of course, current Toronto Raptors forward, Chris Boucher. Both of Mann’s parents were born and raised in Saint Lucia, and the 6’7″ 215-pound guard has long expressed a desire to play for the national team.

Presently, Mann is projected by several mock Drafts to be a late second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He is listed as “a skilled athlete that can help his team out on both ends of the floor.” Just a few weeks ago, Mann played an important role in Florida State’s Sweet 16 run, recording 37 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in the two-game span. He is just the third player at Florida State to amass 1,200 points, 600 rebounds, 200 assists, and 100 steals.

After the NCAA Tournament, Mann has done the NBA Draft Combine and private workouts for several NBA teams. And he has been moving up Draft boards. It’s a significant change from early in the season, when his lacklustre shooting outweighed his inside game, passing, defense, leadership, and basketball IQ. But he ended his final season as a Seminole shooting a more-than-respectable 39% (30/77) from deep, pushing him into Second-Round consideration.

In March, NBADraft.net had Mann going to the New York Knicks at No. 56. He subsequently was projected to go to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 49, where he would reunite with former FSU teammate, Dwayne Bacon. But in the most recent mock, NBAdraft.net has Mann going to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 37. Mann worked out for the Orlando Magic on Monday, having already visited the 76ers, Hawks, and Suns, with the Nets, Knicks, Bulls, and Cavaliers also on his schedule.

His steady climb should give him hope that his name will be called at some point during the Draft.

