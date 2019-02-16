Tennis players gear up for Independence tournament

Share This On:

(SNO) — At least six clubs comprising scores of players of all ages will be competing at the highest level of local tennis, as the Eighth National Independence Tennis Tournament gets underway at the National Tennis Centre in Beasuejour, Gros Islet from February 15th to 21st, 2019.

This tournament, which incorporates players from under-10’s to seniors, is the biggest local tennis event every year.

New champions will emerge on the 21st in men’s and women’s play, as defending champions Meggan William and Jean Philippe Murray are away at university.

The clubs and academies competing in this year’s event include VL International coached by the legendary Vernon Lewis; Blanchard’s Tennis Academy, led by Ron & Earl Blanchard; Tigers Inflow Tennis Academy with head coach Sirsean Arlain; Acers Tennis Academy with coaches Scyla Murray and Thaddeus Emile; Southern Amateur Tennis Club with head coaches Leroy Montoute and Jesse Fontallio; and Tonis Tennis Academy with head coach Anthony Biscette.

All coaches are preparing their athletes and themselves for this prestigious event.

In keeping with the 40th Independence theme, “All in Our Journey our Future,” the Saint Lucia Tennis Association is inviting the public to celebrate Independence and be a part of every athlete’s journey in this event.

According to a release from the SLTA: “The participants are our pride, our future in the sport, they are our tomorrow. Admission is free, come support your club, support our stars.”

TOGS and LUCELEC are the primary sponsors of this tournament.