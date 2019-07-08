Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC., July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, breaks, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Tennessee inmate escapes jail for 7 hours — then comes back

By NEW YORK POST
July 8, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

 

Steven Ray Hamm Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK POST) — He got a taste of freedom — and gave it back.

An inmate escaped from a Tennessee prison on Thursday night, then simply returned to the jail hours later, officials said.

Steven Ray Hamm, 45, fled from the Humphreys County Jail at about 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

Hamm had been in prison for theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, and failure to pay child support.

The sheriff’s office said that Hamm returned to the jail at 3 a.m. — about seven hours after he fled the facility.

It was not clear on Friday how Hamm escaped custody.

The former escapee is likely to face additional charges for the jailbreak.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.