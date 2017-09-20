Temporary suspension of services at the Castries Wellness Centre

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Health and Wellness informs residents of Castries and Environs of the temporary suspension of service at the Castries Wellness Centre from September 21st to October 3rd, 2017.

This temporary closure is necessary to undertake important routine rehabilitation work at the health facility.

During this one week period, health services shall be diverted to nearby Wellness Centres to avoid any interruption in access to care by our valued clients. As such, the Ciceron Wellness shall provide daily Medical Clinics and Pharmacy Services from Thursday September 21st to Friday September 29th, 2017 commencing at 8 am. On Saturday September 23rd and Saturday September 30th Medical Clinic and Pharmacy Services will be available at the La Clery Wellness Centre from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

Clients may also access clinical services as follows Wellness Centres:

Entrepot Wellness Centres:

Monday September 25th: Ante-natal Clinic and Post-natal Clinic

Tuesday September 26th: Medical Clinic

Wednesday September 27th: Child Health Clinic

La Clery Wellness Centres:

Monday September 25th: Child Health

Tuesday September 26th: Ante-natal Clinic and Post-natal Clinic

Wednesday September 27th & Friday September 29th: Medical Clinic

Daily: Adult vaccinations will also be administered

Regular health services at the Castries Wellness Centre are scheduled to recommence on Tuesday October 3, 2017. The Ministry of Health and Wellness apologizes for the inconvenience caused to our valuable clients during this period.

For more information or clarification, please contact the Community Nursing Services Department at telephone numbers 451-8559 or 468-5383.