Teens recorded spitting into soda bottles, placing them back in store fridge

By NEW YORK POST
July 28, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — teens from Indiana were recorded spitting into soda bottles, then returning the drinks to a store refrigerator, according to a report.

Video footage of the cringe-worthy incident was posted online and shared by Indianapolis resident Brittney Edwards with the hopes of catching the soda spitters, according to WTHR.

“I don’t know what’s in kids’ minds these days, but that’s not right at all,” Edwards told the station.

The recording shows two teens, a boy and a girl, taking turns spitting into separate 20-ounce bottles of soda before tightening the cap and placing the drinks back in the fridge with the other unopened bottles.

“At the end of the day, somebody could [get] sick, horribly sick. Hospitalized,” said Edwards. “It don’t matter. That’s worse than e-coli to me.”

Edwards said her daughter goes to school with one of the teens in the video.

It’s unclear when and where the drink tampering occurred — or if local authorities have been notified.

In an earlier tampering incident, a Texas teen was busted after she licked a container of Blue Bell ice cream and put it back in the freezer. Video of the sick prank went viral.

