Teenagers arrested for Dennery man’s murder

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Burke Baptiste of Richfond in Dennery, police said at a press briefing on Tuesday, October 22.

Baptiste, also known as Max, was found with a suspected gunshot wound to the head in a secluded area in La Caye, Dennery on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, according to reports.

Police Press Officer Ann Joseph told the briefing that 18-year-old Jalix Howell of Morne Panache, Dennery was “arrested and charged for causing the death” of Baptiste on Friday, October 18, and remanded into police custody until November 21, 2019.

Joseph said a 17-year-old from Dennery, was also arrested on Tuesday, October 22 “in connection with this homicide, well murder”.

The 17-year-old was also found in possession of a .380 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition, Joseph said.

“He is presently still in custody awaiting charges,” Joseph added.

Burke, a jet ski operator, was last seen alive on Monday night, October 14 with friends, according to reports.

Joseph said he was 28 years old.

The Richfond Police Station responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 15.

( 0 ) ( 0 )