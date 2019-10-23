Teenagers arrested for Dennery man’s murder

Share This On:
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Burke Baptiste of Richfond in Dennery, police said at a press briefing on Tuesday, October 22.
Baptiste, also known as Max, was found with a suspected gunshot wound to the head in a secluded area in La Caye, Dennery on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, according to reports.
Police Press Officer Ann Joseph told the briefing that 18-year-old Jalix Howell of Morne Panache, Dennery was “arrested and charged for causing the death” of Baptiste on Friday, October 18, and remanded into police custody until November 21, 2019.
Joseph said a 17-year-old from Dennery, was also arrested on Tuesday, October 22 “in connection with this homicide, well murder”.
The 17-year-old was also found in possession of a .380 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition, Joseph said.
“He is presently still in custody awaiting charges,” Joseph added.
Burke, a jet ski operator, was last seen alive on Monday night, October 14 with friends, according to reports.
Joseph said he was 28 years old.
The Richfond Police Station responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 15.
Headline News
- Saint Lucia’s Meggan William ekes out singles victory for the Golden Eagles October 23, 2019 10:43 AM
- UK: 39 bodies found inside lorry container in Essex October 23, 2019 10:15 AM
- Gunmen raping males only on the loose in Montego Bay, Jamaica October 23, 2019 10:06 AM
- Saint Lucia’s Tarik Xavier led his US college men’s team in cross country October 23, 2019 9:54 AM
- SLP still wants to know: ‘Who is really paying for the horses?’ October 22, 2019 6:06 PM
- Donavan Phillip scores all goals in CCSS 7-1 win over Corinth October 22, 2019 9:49 AM
- Canada election: Justin Trudeau set to remain in power – but with minority government October 22, 2019 9:19 AM
- Saint Lucia’s Antoine Destang breaks 13-year-old swim record in Canada October 22, 2019 8:56 AM
- PM Chastanet, Pacific Islands explore development of SIDS resilience facility October 21, 2019 11:09 PM