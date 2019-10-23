Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Teenagers arrested for Dennery man’s murder

By SNO Staff
October 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Dead: Burke Baptiste

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Burke Baptiste of Richfond in Dennery, police said at a press briefing on Tuesday, October 22.

Baptiste, also known as Max, was found with a suspected gunshot wound to the head in a secluded area in La Caye, Dennery on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, according to reports.

Police Press Officer Ann Joseph told the briefing that 18-year-old Jalix Howell of Morne Panache, Dennery was “arrested and charged for causing the death” of Baptiste on Friday, October 18, and remanded into police custody until November 21, 2019.

Joseph said a 17-year-old from Dennery, was also arrested on Tuesday, October 22 “in connection with this homicide, well murder”.

The 17-year-old was also found in possession of a .380 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition, Joseph said.

“He is presently still in custody awaiting charges,” Joseph added.

Burke, a jet ski operator, was last seen alive on Monday night, October 14 with friends, according to reports.

Joseph said he was 28 years old.

The Richfond Police Station responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 15.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.