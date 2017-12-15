Teen was alive when face was being bashed in; she was not raped – autopsy

(HGP – GUYANA) – An autopsy conducted on the body of 18-year-old Rainella Benfield by Dr. Singh on Dec. 13, 2017 proved that the teenager died as a result of “crushed injuries to face caused by a blunt object”.

The doctor concluded that Benfield was not raped and that she was alive when the injuries were inflicted.

“The burnt marks on her skin is consistent with sun burns,” according to the autopsy report.

The decomposing body of the telephone receptionist of Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting was found on Monday at the Triumph Cemetery with her face smashed off and her pants pulled down.

She was last seen alive on Saturday last by her colleagues.

Five male suspects have been taken into custody.

