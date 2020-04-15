Teen suspected of drowning in Boguis river (+video)

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy whose body was fished from a river in Boguis, Babonneau on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
The teen has been identified as 14-year-old Brad Abraham of La Croix, Babonneau.
The Babonneau Fire Station was alerted at around 1 p.m.
Abraham’s body was retrieved shortly after 4 p.m. by Marine Unit divers.
Reports are that the teen and a group of friends went swimming when he got into difficulties.
This is the second drowning in Saint Lucia in 12 days.
On the evening of Saturday, April, 4, seven-year-old Reyes Smith died after he was found unresponsive in a river in Jetrine, Saltibus.
His family had reportedly gone to the river to bathe due to a water lock-off in the area. At the time of the incident, Saint Lucia was under a 24-hour curfew.
A post mortem conducted on Thursday, April 9, revealed that Reyes died of cerebral anoxia secondary to drowning, according to police officials.
Cerebral hypoxia is a condition in which there is a decrease of oxygen supply to the brain even though there is adequate blood supply, according to clevelandclinic.org.
Reyes was a student of the Saltibus Combined School.
Accident/Tragedy
