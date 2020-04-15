Don't Miss

Teen suspected of drowning in Boguis river (+video)

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 15, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy whose body was fished from a river in Boguis, Babonneau on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The teen has been identified as 14-year-old Brad Abraham of La Croix,  Babonneau.

The Babonneau Fire Station was alerted at around 1 p.m.

Abraham’s body was retrieved shortly after 4 p.m. by Marine Unit divers.

Reports are that the teen and a group of friends went swimming when he got into difficulties.

This is the second drowning in Saint Lucia in 12 days.

On the evening of Saturday, April, 4, seven-year-old Reyes Smith died after he was found unresponsive in a river in Jetrine, Saltibus.

His family had reportedly gone to the river to bathe due to a water lock-off in the area. At the time of the incident, Saint Lucia was under a 24-hour curfew.

A post mortem conducted on Thursday, April 9, revealed that Reyes died of cerebral anoxia secondary to drowning, according to police officials.

Cerebral hypoxia is a condition in which there is a decrease of oxygen supply to the brain even though there is adequate blood supply, according to clevelandclinic.org.

Reyes was a student of the Saltibus Combined School.

