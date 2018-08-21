Don't Miss
Teen solves six Rubik’s cubes underwater in one breath

By New York Post
August 21, 2018
(NEW YORK POST) – An 18-year-old student from Georgia solved six Rubik’s Cubes underwater in one breath on Friday, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park Tbilisi.

He said he had been preparing for the underwater challenge for six months, training several hours a day.

“I trained a lot planning to break a record – and to ensure my safety because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering,” Marchelashvili said afterward.

“I think my result will stay as a record for a long time. I hope to break many other records.”

After observing Marchelashvili’s attempt, the Georgian Records Federation issued a diploma confirming his result. The organization will send the evidence to the Guinness World Records headquarters for verification.

The current underwater record of five cubes was set by Anthony Brooks in New Jersey in the United States in August 2014, according to the Guinness World Record website.

  2. Anonymous
    August 21, 2018 at 6:38 PM

    And the moral of this story is?

