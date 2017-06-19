Teen pleads guilty!

Kerlan Leon has decided not to waste the court’s time.

The 18-year-old from Gros Islet pleaded guilty to the possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition at the Gros Islet court today, June 19, 2017, and remains on remand until he returns to court on June 27, 2017, police said.

The teen was arrested for the possession of a Mac-11 firearm and an undisclosed quantity of ammunition, during a routine police patrol on Chapel Street, Gros Islet, around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, and was charged on June 15, 2017, police said.

Initially, the police reported that he was caught with a Tec-9 firearm.

Leon faces a maximum fine of $10,000 or no less than five years in prison when convicted, according to the local firearms act.