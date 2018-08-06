Don't Miss
Teen missing since July 30

By SNO Staff
August 6, 2018
(SNO) – A family is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Mosiah George who has not been seen since Monday, July 30, 2018.

His mother Catherine George said Mosiah was reportedly last seen in Millet.

She said her son has never stayed away this long and she has no idea why he would not be at home.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the family 758-712-9518 or the nearest police station.

2 comments

  2. issa girl
    August 6, 2018 at 3:53 PM

    Dear lord, please take care of this young boy and bring him home safely. please take care of him. i read this and i am in tears. please give his mom strength. let your will be done.

  4. Anonymous
    August 6, 2018 at 3:50 PM

    AA my lady its more than 48 hrs already

