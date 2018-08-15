Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Teen ‘feels like Superman’ after surviving lightning strike

By Sky News
August 15, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Josiah Wiedman survived a lightning strike

(SKY NEWS) – A teenager from Arizona has made a miraculous recovery after being struck by a bolt of lightning which stopped his heart.

Josiah Wiedman, 13, was walking home in the rain when he said he “felt this burst of heat, then everything went dark”.

The lightning strike knocked the boy to the ground where he hit his head and was left unconscious.

A neighbour performed CPR until paramedics arrived to take him to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where he arrived in a critical condition.

While the lightning did stop Josiah’s heart, the electricity was not strong enough to damage his organs.

“Dang, I survived it,” Josiah told Fox News. “I was dead for, like, 15 minutes. Dang. I beat death.”

Josiah’s mother said he was carrying his skateboard at the time and believes it may have taken the main force of the strike.

The teenager sustained some injuries to his leg but otherwise has suffered no long-term damage.

Dr Craig Egan from the hospital said he had never seen a patient recover so quickly after being struck by lightning.

“I feel like I’m Superman right now,” said Josiah.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.