UPDATE: Teen charged with killing Guyanese national appears in court

A 19-year-old from Bagatelle, Castries, charged with the murder of Guyanese national Michael Pooran, appeared in court on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Pooran, 26, was stabbed to death on February 24 in Bagatelle.

Police from the Marchand Police Station responded to the incident around 5 a.m. on that day.

On February 27, Matthew Defleurmon Jr., aka Bow Man, was formally arrested and charged for murder.

The police said he was escorted to the First District Court where he was remanded in custody — until his appearance in court this Thursday.

The teen is scheduled to return to court on June 21, 2019.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing is not clear, despite allegations that the incident stemmed from homophobic remarks.

The dead man’s family is also puzzled as to what led to the killing as they claim that the deceased had no known problems with anyone.

