Teen caught having sex with his wiener dog again — but this time it’s illegal

(NEW YORK POST) – An Ohio teen with a history of having sex with canines will finally face bestiality charges after getting caught with a wiener dog, police said.

Authorities said that the 17-year-old boy dodged bestiality charges for a prior incident in 2016 because a new law criminalizing the act throughout Ohio hadn’t taken effect, news station WDTN reported.

Instead, he was prosecuted for animal cruelty after having sex with another dog.

But the latest instance, where the teen was found naked with the family pet in bed, came six months after the new law took effect, police said.

The family member who discovered him with the dachshund-mix named Pee Wee at a Warren home reported the incident to authorities.

Police said the teen admitted to having sex with the dog for more than an hour two times this summer.

The teen was brought to the Juvenile Detention Center where he is being held on a probation violation. He also faces charges for animal cruelty.

Pee Wee was taken to a vet for examination. If the pet is seriously injured, the teen could face more charges.

“The dog is currently with the Animal Welfare League, checking for any injuries because from what the suspect stated, each time he would have sexual intercourse with the dog, it would be for an hour or more,” Warren Police Det. Nick Carney said.

A Cleveland man, Scott Turner, is believed to be the first in Ohio charged with bestiality for performing oral sex on a dog on May 13.