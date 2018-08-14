Don't Miss
Teen accused of pushing friend off bridge identified: report

By New York Post
August 14, 2018
(NEW YORK POST) – The teen who pushed her pal off a bridge in a prank gone awry in Washington last week has been identified — and is infuriating her victim’s family and friends by acting as if she did nothing wrong, a report says.

Taylor Smith, 18, shoved buddy Jordan Holgerson, 16, off a 60-foot bridge on the Lewis River in Yacolt, said the Sun of Britain, leaving the younger girl with five broken ribs and a punctured lung and barely able to walk.

But while Smith texted Holgerson to apologize, she has yet to visit her, a family friend griped.

“Taylor has been going out as if nothing happened,’’ the source told the Sun.

“She’s been at a pool party, and there were pictures of her at the county fair with a friend on Instagram. Jordan can hardly walk and is in so much pain — she can’t do any of those things.”

Smith could not be reached for comment.

