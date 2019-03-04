Teddyson John is “always a winner in our books” says PM Chastanet

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has congratulated Teddyson John for his second-place finish in the 2019 Pow­er Groovy cat­e­go­ry of the In­ter­na­tion­al So­ca Monarch competition held in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

The winners of the Power Soca and Power Groovy categories were announced after 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.

John copped the Groovy runner-up spot with the song ‘Vent’. The category was won by T&T’s Swap­pi with ‘Par­ty Start’ and Grenada’s V’ghn with ‘Trou­ble in the Morn­ing’.

Mr. Killa of Grenada captured the coveted Soca title with ‘Run Wid It’, ahead of T&T’s Iwer, second with ‘Blessings’, and Mr. Legz of Grenada, third with ‘Wining Challenge’.

Writing on his official Facebook page on Sunday, March 3, Prime Minister Chastanet said John, also known as TJ, made Saint Lucians “extremely proud”.

Chastanet added that John is “always a winner in our books”.

John received a surprise hug from Chastanet moments after he performed ‘Vent’. A video of the tight embrace behind the stage between the artiste and Chastanet, as well as a video of the Saint Lucian leader doing a T&T television interview, have gone viral.

Chastanet has been commended locally and across the region for flying all the way to the twin-island Republic to support Saint Lucia. Some have however criticised the move, questioning if the trip was necessary and if it was financed by taxpayers money or by his personal funds.

Minister for Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment, and Gros Islet Member of Parliament, Lenard Montoute, was also in Trinidad to support Saint Lucia and the artiste.

John also expressed surprise and joy when he saw Minister Montoute and other persons from Saint Lucia.