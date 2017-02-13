Teddyson John advances to International Soca Monarch finals

PRESS RELEASE – St. Lucia’s Teddyson John (TJ), for the second consecutive year has advanced to the finals of the Lotto Plus International Soca Monarch 2017.
Appearing at number forty-nine, the internationally award winning TJ delivered a dynamic and powerful performance on Sunday February 5th, at the Arima Velodrome. Backed by the the Roy Cape Band out of Trinidad, Teddyson comfortably delivered his 2016 hit, ‘No Code’ to have convincingly secured his spot in the top for Fantastic Friday.
The International Soca Monarch (ISM), now in its twenty-fifth year is scheduled for Friday February 24th and will see twenty-two contenders including the reigning ISM King, Voice, vie for the coveted title for 2017. Other finalists include Ricardo Drue, Marvay, Orlando Octave, Patrice Roberts, Blaxx, Tizzy, GBM Neutron, Iwa George, among others.
Upon the announcement of the finalists, TJ shared, “Its an honour to be able to continue to represent my country. Teddyson John did not advance to the finals, St. Lucia did. I’m grateful for all the support and I will continue to fly our flag high. I’m grateful for my team and everyone who continue to support me throughout this process.
TJ further added, “I’d also like to congratulate my brother Ricky T on his represenation in Trinidad thus far and at the semi finals”.
For more information on the ISM competition visit www.internationalsocamonarch.com