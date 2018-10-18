Team Saint Lucia set for Antilles 3×3

Share This On:

(SNO) – The IBF International Antilles Hoops Finals 3×3 Guyana will be played in Georgetown this weekend, a small-sided basketball tournament for girls & boys born 2000, 2001 & 2002.

Saint Lucia will be represented in both men’s and women’s competition. Garrick George, Keon Allen, Jean Pierre Frederick and Kivani Emile (left to right) will play the men’s tournament. Battling for the women’s title will be Cleo JnBaptiste, Jermiah Evariste, Faith Chitolie (left to right) and Mia George to the front.

Saint Lucia men will play in Group A, along with Barbados, Guadeloupe, and Aruba. The women will also go in Group A, with Barbados, Guyana, and Aruba.

As part of the qualification criteria, the SLBF was required to hold a national qualifier under the rules and regulations of FIBA 3×3 Basketball.

The National Qualifier consisted of 12 teams (9 Males & 3 females) which was an improvement from the 2016 qualifiers. The SLBF hopes to see more teens and players involved in the 3×3 movement moving forward.