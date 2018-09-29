Team Saint Lucia going for gold at Youth Olympics

(SNO) — Saint Lucia is sending its smallest team ever to the Summer Youth Olympic Games, with just three athletes representing the nation in two sports, athletics and swimming. Ironically, however, hopes may never have been higher that the island will get its first medal at this level.

The III Summer Youth Olympic Games will be hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina between October 6 and 18, 2018. It will be the first Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held outside of Asia, and the first Youth Games for either summer or winter to be held outside Eurasia.

After sending five athletes in four sports to the inaugural Youth Olympiad, Singapore 2010 (boxer Lyndell Marcellin was fifth in his weight class) and six in four sports at Nanjing 2014 (Dius Clauzelma was 14th in the boys 100m dash), Saint Lucia is sending three to Buenos Aires 2018.

The trio includes multiple national record holder and Commonwealth Youth Games women’s 100m champion, Julien Alfred, a student of St Catherine High School in Jamaica. She will be lining up for the girls’ 100m preliminaries at the Parque Polideportivo Roca on October 12.

Also making the trip will be Shelton St Rose, who hails from Choiseul. He too will be involved in the 100m heats, albeit for boys, on October 12. The track and field duo, of whom much will be expected, especially given Alfred’s accomplishments to date.

The third member of the team, Jayhan Odlum Smith, will contest the boys 50m and 100m butterfly, two of his stronger events. Over the years, Jayhan has represented Saint Lucia at regional and international meets such as Carifta, CCCAN, UANA, and the FINA World Championships.

Team Saint Lucia departs on Monday, October 1.