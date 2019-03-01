Team Saint Lucia departs to St. Vincent and the Grenadines — 2019 Windward Islands Men’s Championship

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 5 Shares

(SNO) — Thirteen under-23 players and 13 overseas players have been selected to represent Saint Lucia at the Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Tournament, which is set to run from February 28 to March 8, 2019 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Saint Lucia Football Association Inc (SLFA) named the squad on Tuesday (Feb. 26). The squad also includes two US-based collegians, and 10 who ply their trade in the Caribbean and Central America.

Anchoring the side will be imposing young goalkeeper, Vino Barclett. Turning 20 this year, the Caledonia United (Trinidad and Tobago) custodian has all but cemented his place on the full senior team, and has captained the Under-20 national team. His deputy will be Caster, 25 years old, of GMC United.

The defence will include the W Connection duo of Kurt Frederick (28 years old) and Otev Lawrence (23), Alvinus Myers (21) of Barbados Soccer Academy, Keeroy Lionel (21) from Essex County College Wolverines, Joshua Solomon-Davies (19) coming from Stalybridge Celtic, Kimlan Mason (22)representing Knights, and Platinum FC’s Shervin George.

Interestingly, Caledonia United’s Melvin Doxilly (21) is listed as a midfielder, alongside Pernal Williams (28) of Aiglon du Lamentin, Cassius Joseph (21) from Barbados Soccer Academy, former Caledonia and current Old Road FC speedster Lester Joseph (26), and – returning to national colours – former Under-17 national captain, Ryi Maryat (21) of UWI Cave Hill Blackbirds.

Meanwhile, up front, the technical team will choose from Al Charles (20) of El Ninos, Tev Lawrence (21) from Monchy FC, UNC Aiken striker Aaron Richard (20), Honduras-based Malik St Prix (24) of Vida La Ceiba, and Young Stars forward, Ridel Stanislas (22).

Most of these players will be in contention for spots on Saint Lucia’s team for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification tournament, which will be confined to the U23 age group. Just about half of them have matriculated as a group through the U15, U17, and U20 ranks.

Saint Lucia has won the Windwards tournament just once since its reintroduction in 2001.

To date, there have been five previous editions, dating back to 2001, the two most recent having been in Saint Lucia and Grenada (where the hosts won in 2017).

Barbados will compete with the four Windward Islands nations, the fourth being the Commonwealth of Dominica.