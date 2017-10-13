Teachers honoured at the Universal Church

(PRESS RELEASE) – In observance to the International Teacher`s Day, the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, prayed and honoured more than 25 teachers on the Altar of their church.

The teachers received a certificate and the Pastor made prayers asking God to give them strength to keep imparting knowledge and values to their students.

Some of the teachers are members of the institution for more than 5 years and others were invited to be part of this ceremony. Teachers from V.Fort and Dennery were together with the teachers in Castries receiving their blessings as well.

“I had been a teacher for 42 years and I know that it is not an easy task to teach young people, but I always did it with love. I am happy for the initiative of the church for remembering us on this special day.” – said Miss Merlene Peterkin a member of the Universal Church and former teacher from Dennery Infant School, Richfond Infant School, Dennery Girls Primary School and La Ressource Combined School.

The Universal church cares for people and the institution will continue to recognize the work of each one of them.

‘’I would like to thank the Universal Church for this special surprise that they have given to us and prayers are very important for us at this moment. I am retired and I had served for more than 20 years as a Trained Teacher’’ – Said Miss Elizabeth Edward a former teacher of Methodist Primary School.