Teacher commits suicide in classroom during school hours: officials

By New York Post
November 7, 2018

Jordan Halane

(NEW YORK POST) — A Texas middle school teacher committed suicide in his classroom Monday while school was in session, officials said.

A staff member at Wessendorff Middle School in Rosenberg found fine arts teacher Jordan Halane unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died, ABC reported.

The school district believes it was the teacher’s intent to harm himself, though they did not provide any details on his cause of death.

The district said students were not in danger and no weapons were found on the campus. They noted that Halane’s classroom was in a portion of the campus not directly accessible to students.

Following the tragic discovery, students were placed on hold in their classrooms. The school notified parents of the supposed suicide before notifying students.

“Our focus is always on the safety and well-being of our students. We felt that you should be aware of the situation in case your child comes home with questions or concerns,” the school’s principal, Sonya Sanzo, said in an email to parents.

The school said counselors would be available to speak with students or teachers throughout the week.

According to Halane’s Facebook page, he was married in 2016.

