Taylor, Fletcher propel West Indies women to victory against Ireland

Share This On:
DUBLIN, Ireland — A captain’s knock of 75 from 53 balls from Stafanie Taylor and 4/14 from Afy Fletcher saw the West Indies women secure a comfortable 64-run victory over Ireland women in the first T20 of the three-match Hanley Energy T20 International series, played at the YMCA Cricket Club in Dublin.
The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first on a sunny but cold day in Dublin but were in trouble early when Hayley Matthews was run out at the non-strikers end for 3.
Opening batter Britney Cooper was joined by Taylor and the pair consolidated nicely, posting a 47-run partnership before Cooper fell for 20. Shemaine Campbelle then joined Taylor and the pair built the West Indies innings sharing in a 75-run partnership.
Taylor showed why she’s one of the most feared batters in the women’s game, as she sliced, cut and drove the ball around the YMCA ground. Campbelle had some brilliant strokes of her own, getting to 20. Both Campbelle and Taylor fell in quick succession of each other.
Ireland’s captain Laura Delany did not bat in their innings as she left the ground to seek medical attention after being hit on her foot while fielding off her own bowling.
West Indies women won the toss and elected to bat first
WEST INDIES WOMEN
139/4 (20 overs)
Taylor 75, Campbelle 20, Cooper 17
Raack 1/16, Garth 1/19
IRELAND WOMEN
75 all out (18.4)
Garth 46, Waldron 6
Fletcher 4/14, Henry 2/15
FULL SQUAD:
Stafanie Taylor (captain)
Hayley Matthews (vice-captain)
Britney Cooper
Afy Fletcher
Karishma Ramharack
Chedean Nation
Chinelle Henry
Kycia Knight
Kyshona Knight
Shakera Selman
Shamilia Connell
Shemaine Campbell
Natasha McLean
Stacy Ann King
Ireland Tour Schedule
1st T20 International- May 26, YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin
2nd T20 International- May 28, Pembroke, Dublin
3rd T20 International- May 29, Pembroke, Dublin