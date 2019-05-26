Taylor, Fletcher propel West Indies women to victory against Ireland

Share This On:

DUBLIN, Ireland — A captain’s knock of 75 from 53 balls from Stafanie Taylor and 4/14 from Afy Fletcher saw the West Indies women secure a comfortable 64-run victory over Ireland women in the first T20 of the three-match Hanley Energy T20 International series, played at the YMCA Cricket Club in Dublin.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first on a sunny but cold day in Dublin but were in trouble early when Hayley Matthews was run out at the non-strikers end for 3.

Opening batter Britney Cooper was joined by Taylor and the pair consolidated nicely, posting a 47-run partnership before Cooper fell for 20. Shemaine Campbelle then joined Taylor and the pair built the West Indies innings sharing in a 75-run partnership.

Taylor showed why she’s one of the most feared batters in the women’s game, as she sliced, cut and drove the ball around the YMCA ground. Campbelle had some brilliant strokes of her own, getting to 20. Both Campbelle and Taylor fell in quick succession of each other.

Ireland’s captain Laura Delany did not bat in their innings as she left the ground to seek medical attention after being hit on her foot while fielding off her own bowling.

WEST INDIES WOMEN

139/4 (20 overs)

Taylor 75, Campbelle 20, Cooper 17

Raack 1/16, Garth 1/19

IRELAND WOMEN

75 all out (18.4)

Garth 46, Waldron 6

Fletcher 4/14, Henry 2/15

FULL SQUAD:

Stafanie Taylor (captain)

Hayley Matthews (vice-captain)

Britney Cooper

Afy Fletcher

Karishma Ramharack

Chedean Nation

Chinelle Henry

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Shakera Selman

Shamilia Connell

Shemaine Campbell

Natasha McLean

Stacy Ann King

Ireland Tour Schedule

1st T20 International- May 26, YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin

2nd T20 International- May 28, Pembroke, Dublin

3rd T20 International- May 29, Pembroke, Dublin

