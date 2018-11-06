Don't Miss
Talk show host Rick Wayne utters on-air expletive (+video)

By SNO Staff
November 6, 2018

(SNO) — An apparent on-air expletive was uttered by publisher and talk show host Rick Wayne on his show hosted by DBS TV.

The profane word were said recently when Wayne was interviewing Norbert Williams, political attache to Prime Minister, Allen Chastenet.

The discussion was centered around job creation with Wayne arguing that it is the government’s total responsibility to provide work opportunity for all Saint Lucians.

However, Williams disagreed saying that the government cannot provide work opportunity for everyone.

At one point during the discussion, the phone rang.

“One minute, I am interrupting,” Wayne told his guest before answering the phone.

“Yes, sir,” a voice purportedly belonging to Prime Minister Chastenet said.

“I am on TV with Mr. Norbert Williams,” Wayne told the caller.

“Oh, good for you,” was the response.

“Talk to you later,” Wayne said to the voice on the phone.

After the call ended, Wayne gesticulated to Williams and said, “F*&*%*& Allen,” before proceeding to say, “I hope nobody saw that, I hope nobody saw that.”

