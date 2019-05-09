Talk show host attacks Botham Jean’s mother, says “God chose Amber Guyger” to kill him

“Dangerous, defamatory and uniquely evil” are the words attorney S. Lee Merritt used to describe an American radio talk show host who verbally attacked Botham Jean’s mother, Allison.

Merrit, one of the attorneys representing the Saint Lucian Jean family, posted on Twitter, a clip of Chris Krok of WBAP radio in Texas trash-talking Botham’s mother.

Krok called Allison a liar.

“She is filled with bitterness and hatred and she is going to cause a riot in Dallas. Botham Jean’s mother is consumed with hate… She wants to make money off of this for some reason,” Krok said.

And he went even lower: “God took Botham away for some reason. God chose to use Amber Guyger to do that.”

“This was dangerous, defamatory and uniquely evil,” Merrit said in his Twitter post.

Listen to this. @chriskrokshow of @WBAP247NEWS did an entire segment villainizing #BothamJean’s (who was killed in his apartment by a police officer who claimed she went to the wrong door) MOTHER! This was dangerous, defamatory and uniquely evil. pic.twitter.com/bzZi7g1IYx — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 6, 2019

Amber Guyger was employed with the Dallas police when she shot and killed Jean in his own apartment on Sept. 6, 2018. She claimed that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

After protests and widespread news coverage, Guyger, by then axed from the police department, was finally indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 1 for murder. She was released on $200,000 bond after being booked.

The trial is set for Sept. 23.

BTW WHO IS CHRIS KROK? Below is some information from the radio station’s website.

“The Chris Krok Show is heard every weekday evening, 8:00 – 12:00 on WBAP NewsTalk 820. Passion is the one word that sums up the Chris Krok Show. That’s what sets him apart from others… his energy and his passion. Krok is all about his family and his strong middle class values.. and his faith.”

“He loves talking about how his dad was a cop and his mom was a nurse. The show’s about life… sometimes you’re angry at something that’s happened in the news… sometimes you’re sad.

“Other times you’re laughing out loud. No one is more passionate for local issues than Krok. And he proudly pulls back the curtain to talk about his wife, kids and pets. Krok has been a guest on cable TV news shows, like Bill O’Reilly and Lou Dobbs. He does regular editorials on WFAA-TV Channel 8 ABC and fills-in for Westwood One’s syndicated show “Red Eye Radio” as well.

“Western Illinois University’s Broadcast Department named Krok (a 1995 graduate) “Alumni of the Year” in 2016 for his contributions to broadcasting and the WIU Department of Broadcasting. In 2011, Krok was honored as one of the 100 most important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America, by being added to “Talkers” magazine’s “Heavy Hundred” list, ranking him among the biggest Talk Radio Stars in the U.S. “Radio and Records” named Krok as one of the “Ten Up and Coming Talents to Watch” in 2009. “Talkers” magazine named him as one of the 250 most important Talk Show Hosts in 2007.”

