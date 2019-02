“Take Over Tent” to feature Saint Lucia’s great female calypsonians

(SNO) — All of Saint Lucia’s great female calypsonians will be featured in one night at the “Take Over Tent” scheduled for the National Cultural Center on March 1 from 8:30 p.m.

It forms part of the island’s 40th Independence celebrations.

The theme of the Tent event is “Balance for Better”.

Taking the stage will be Black Pearl, Davis, Lean, Oshun, Minel, Solange, Miss Tick, Cheryl, Lady Leen, Qpid, Chocolate and more.

The guest artiste is expected to be Singing Francine.