Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen arrives in St. Lucia — last stop on Caribbean tour

(CNA) — President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in St. Lucia, the last stop on her tour of Taiwan’s four Caribbean allies on a 12-day overseas trip that has also taken her to the United States.

Tsai was received by St. Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet at Hewanorra International Airport near the capital Castries after arriving there at around 10 a.m. Wednesday local time.

During her two-night stay in the country, Tsai is scheduled to address the parliament, and oversee a groundbreaking ceremony for a renovation project of the St. Jude Hospital being partially funded by Taiwan.

The hospital is the main health care provider in southern St. Lucia.

She will also attend banquets to be hosted by Chastanet and meet with a number of senior St. Lucian officials, including Governor General Emmanuel Neville Cenac and speakers of the lower and upper chambers of the St. Lucian parliament.

Before concluding her stay, the president will meet with members of Taiwan’s technical mission and embassy in the Caribbean ally.

Tsai is scheduled to depart St. Lucia around 10 a.m. Friday local time, completing her tour of Taiwan’s four Caribbean allies that has also taken her to Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

From St. Lucia, Tsai will fly to Denver for a two-night visit before leaving the American city on July 21 and returning to Taiwan the next day.

