By Embassy of the R.O.C. (Taiwan)

(PRESS RELEASE) — The new Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Lucia, His Excellency Peter Chia-yen Chen, has formally commenced duty in Saint Lucia.

Governor General, His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac, accepted the Letters of Credence from Ambassador Chen on Monday, August 10, 2020.

After the ceremony, Ambassador Chen and Governor General Cenac exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. Ambassador Chen conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Her Excellency Dr Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Governor General Cenac and the people of Saint Lucia.

Ambassador Chen also expressed his vision and missions.

“During my tenure, I shall spare no effort in further strengthening the friendly and mutually beneficial relations between our two countries,” he stressed.

Governor General Cenac welcomed Ambassador Chen to Saint Lucia. He said that if there is a song to highlight the close and friendly relations between Saint Lucia and Taiwan, it would be “You belong to my heart, now and forever”.

Speaking of his impression of Taiwan, Governor General Cenac said the nation solidly “stands on her feet vis-à-vis the nations of the world.” He said Taiwan should be treated as an equal with every other nation in the world community, and that Saint Lucia’s advocacy in this regard is “undeviating and constant”.

Ambassador Chen also looked back on joint efforts by Taiwan and Saint Lucia and their achievement in various fields including agriculture, education, medical care, information and communication technology, environmental protection, community development, and public infrastructure.

Governor General Cenc also talked about his past experience of visiting Taiwan in the capacity of foreign minister of Saint Lucia in 1989 and expressed his condolences to late President Lee Teng-hui.

The meeting concluded in a smooth and collaborative atmosphere, representing the cordial relationship between the two countries.

( 0 ) ( 0 )