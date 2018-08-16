Taiwan’s contributions to Saint Lucia’s national development featured at a briefing to PM Allen Chastanet

Taiwan's contributions to Saint Lucia's national development, especially in agriculture and the information and communications technology (ICT) were featured at a briefing to Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet, Minister for Agriculture Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, and Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Hermangild Francis at the Taiwan Technical Mission's headquarters at Union on Wednesday, 15 August 2018.

Prior to the briefing Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet expressed his appreciation to Taiwan for bringing the agricultural sector of Saint Lucia back to prominence, citing the revitalisation of the banana industry as an example.

He said that in 2017, Saint Lucia exported over 8,000 tons of bananas to key markets such as the United Kingdom and France. He expressed great expectations for the next phase of Taiwan’s fruit and vegetable project to help boost Saint Lucian farmers’ income and mitigate the effects of climate change. He also anticipated the Taiwan-sponsored “GiNet” project and its follow-up project to help enhance public service and after-school education in Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet also encouraged Taiwan to take advantage of its strategic relations with Saint Lucia to expand its market in the Western Hemisphere, just as Saint Lucia regards Taiwan as its foothold for the Asian market.

Ambassador Douglas Shen of the Taiwan Embassy emphasized that as Saint Lucia’s partner in sustainable development, Taiwan is committed to share its experience so that both countries can continue to be beautiful islands.

He said that over the last 10 years Taiwan Embassy and its technical mission, in collaboration with Saint Lucian government have completed many projects that have brought tangible benefits to the people. For example, the Constituency Development Programme (CDP) have created over 20,000 job opportunities over the years; the GiNet Project built the backbone of Saint Lucia’s free WI-FI service network, and could potentially facilitate cloud-based public service and business opportunities.

And the “Banana Project” has helped double the total production of bananas in Saint Lucia. He pledged that Taiwan will remain committed to support the development of Saint Lucia’s banana sub-sector in particular, agriculture, ICT and rural economy in general.