Taiwanese banana workshops to help Saint Lucian farmers ‘avoid harvesting in hurricane seasons’

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Taiwan Technical Mission, in cooperation with Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, held “Banana Plants Preparation and Follower Setting Workshops” in Deglos, La Caye, Grace, Roseau, Woodland and Micoud on April 11th, 18th and 25th, and May 2nd, 9th and 16th.

Agricultural specialists from Taiwan Technical Mission introduced Saint Lucian farmers to the cultivation and management of tissue culture plantlet; explained the pros and cons of tissue culture plantlets and suckers, and provided Saint Lucian farmers with a new cultivation model of banana.

This will help farmers make better production schedules and avoid harvesting in hurricane seasons. It will also reduce the risk of disaster damage, raise banana plantlets survival rate, and stabilize and increase banana production.



Also present at these workshops were Project Extension staff of the Banana Productivity Improvement Project.

Eight workshops and 320 farmers and Saint Lucian officers attended the events.

Taiwan is and will remain a partner in sustainable development for Saint Lucia’s banana.

( 0 ) ( 0 )