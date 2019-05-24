Taiwan welcomes new project manager

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to make strides to deliver outcome in the areas of agriculture, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and more.

It recently welcomes its new project manager, Joanna Huang, to the team. Mrs. Huang will embark on the Education Information System Project with the Ministry of Education later this year.

Mrs. Huang is a senior project manager who has worked in ICT fields for the past 20 years. She previously caribbean working experience was in Saint Kitts and Nevis on a Hospital Information System Project from 2013 to 2017.

The three-year Education Information System Project aims to provide (1) sustainability to teachers with on-job integrated education and training programs (2) selected classroom environments with network and information technology equipment (3) basic school management and administration software.

“The vision for the Education Information System Project is to adopt cloud technology and open resource to the project to include teachers, school officials and headmasters in the system development. The project will provide audiovisual portal to encourages the conversations and sharing materials across schools, educational institutions and the ministry. The students will definitely benefit from outcomes of the project. “said Ms. Huang.

The project will focus on building an Education Information System based on local relevant needs. It is expected with the commitment from selected primary and secondary schools, these participated teachers will lead in incorporating technology in their teaching which increase the diversity of the teaching materials and resources.

