Taiwan Technical Mission encourage maintaining healthy eating during the COVID-19 crisis

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Taiwan Technical Mission in Saint Lucia and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives has been collaborating to execute the Enhancement of the efficiency of production-distribution supply chains in the fruit and vegetable sector project; more commonly known as the 7crop project.
The focal crops include watermelon, cantaloupe/honeydew, pineapple, tomato, cabbage, lettuce, and bell pepper.
One of the main objectives of this project is to have a 30% increase in volume of these agricultural produce sold by farmers to hotels and supermarket.
As we go through the COVID-19 pandemic this has forced hotels to close their door as well as restaurants, leaving thousands of persons unemployed. Additionally, schools and day-cares alike are closed across the island, therefore the onus falls on parents to try and maintain the healthy eating practices within the home.
Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, pasta, rice, flour, sugar among the most basic necessities have been flying off the supermarket shelves. Farmers are continuing to establish new crops while maintaining those crops that were already in the ground prior to the pandemic. These crops are currently available at the supermarkets or purchases can be made through direct purchases from the farmers.
The job loss experienced has made it increasingly financially challenging to make food purchase. It is important however to remember amidst the pandemic that good nutrition is crucial before and after any infection that the body goes through.
With that being stated the Taiwan Technical Mission and the Ministry of Agriculture encourages the general public to eat healthy during this time of crisis. Some healthy eating and overall health tips include;
Eat fresh fruits and vegetables daily
Make use of dried and/ or canned alternatives when fresh ones are unavailable
Eating a balanced
Eat healthy snacks
Reduce or limit the intake processed foods or foods with refined sugars
Drink plenty of water
Boost your immunity vitamins, pro biotic, pre biotics
Don’t forget to include exercise in the daily routine.
Reduce or avoid alcohol intake
Always practise good hygiene
Continue to stay tuned and take heed to the advice given by the Ministry of Heath; Chief Medical Officer
‘Eat Fresh St. Lucia’s Best’!
