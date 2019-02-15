Taiwan supports Saint Lucia education sector with massive $2.5-million donation

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Lucia, Hon. Douglas Chen, recently presented a cheque valued at EC$2,500,000 to the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development.

The cheque presentation represents the first portion of a contribution amounting to EC$7,500,000 towards ICT in education, over the next three-year period.

This contribution will go a long way towards equipping several schools with much needed ICT infrastructure. There is a need to upgrade ICT resources in schools to support new modalities of instruction and assessment.

The requirement for secondary schools to meet CXC’s e-testing standards is but one of the reasons for this added infrastructure. More broadly however, the education sector has to respond to the demands of a digital working environment.

This kind assistance from the government and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will also go towards ICT in education training for teachers, the development of digital learning content, the establishment of ‘smart classrooms’ in each school and the maintenance of existing school ICT infrastructure.

A main tenet of the Department of Education’s e-education drive is to ensure that each learner has access to a sufficiency of ICT resources that will help prepare him or her for meaningful participation in a modern technological society and for lifelong learning.

This very timely contribution will add further impetus to the #EducateSaintLucia campaign.

The presentation of this cheque by Hon. Douglas Chen also coincides with Cabinet’s decision to adopt the ICT in Education Policy and Strategy for Saint Lucia (2019 – 2022).

The Minister of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development Dr. Gale Rigobert is deeply grateful for the government and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) who have made such a generous contribution to ICT in education in Saint Lucia.