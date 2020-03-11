Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Taiwan- Saint Lucia Table Tennis Friendship Cup highlights the sports and culture exchanges between two countries

By Embassy of the R.O.C. (Taiwan)
March 11, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2nd “Taiwan- Saint Lucia Table Tennis Friendship Cup” was kicked off at the Beausejour Indoor Facility on Saturday, 7 March 2020, more than 42 young Saint Lucian talented players participated the tournament.

During his pre-ceremony remarks, Ambassador Douglas Shen mentioned the benefits of playing table tennis in the lives of the individuals among all ages and expressed his excitement to sponsor the meaningful event again with Taiwan International Development and Cooperation Fund (Taiwan ICDF). Amb. Shen also took the occasion to praise the performances of young female players and wishes everyone a happy International Women’s Day

Mr. Teddy Mathews, the President of the National Table Tennis Association, expressed his gratitude in this collaborative effort between Taiwan and Saint Lucia and encouraged players to aim for the Olympics in the future.

The tournament was divided into five categories, Adults Competition, Boys under 18/13 Single and Girls under 18/13 Single. The winning prizes include tablets, headsets and portable speakers.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

More Sports Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.