Taiwan provides funding for smart classroom project in St. Lucia

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Feb 13, CMC – Taiwan is providing EC$2.5 million (one EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) towards a project aimed at the retrofitting of existing classrooms to become smart classrooms, reflecting the integration of information and communications technologies into the education system in St. Lucia.

“This cheque means that we can move from policy to action. We have started some work, but certainly the thinking is that we can roll out the smart-education classrooms across the education sector in primary and secondary schools.

“Inevitably, we will have to begin with a pilot but the dream is that over time we can equip all schools with smart classrooms so that our children can really begin to experience 21st century learning and teaching as well,” said education Minister, Dr. Gale Rigobert.

Taiwanese Ambassador, Douglas Shen, said Taipei will continue to focus on improving the education system here.

“Today I am very excited because I think we brought two fundamental things together, first is education, secondly is ICT. This is what the island needs because we all know that children are our future. With this smart project we do believe that we can help improve the future of St. Lucia,” he said.

Education officials said that the government is embarking on a new direction as it relates to the integration of technology into education and is collaborating with Taiwan in this regard.

St. Lucia is among a handful of Caribbean countries with diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, that Beijing considers a renegade province. China has moved to have countries worldwide embrace its “One China” policy.