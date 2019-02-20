Taiwan legislature president heads to St. Lucia for Independence celebrations

(RTI) — Legislature President Su Jia-chyuan is heading to St. Lucia to represent Taiwan at the country’s 40th Independence Day celebrations. The Caribbean nation is one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

In addition to attending Independence Day events, Su will meet with local officials, including St. Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. Su and Chastanet will jointly host a groundbreaking event for an airport renovation project Taiwan has helped push forward.

Su will also learn about tourism in St. Lucia and inspect Taiwan’s embassy in the country.

The foreign ministry says that Su will bring a delegation of Taiwanese businesspeople with him. These businesspeople will investigate local investment conditions, including those surrounding St. Lucia’s tourism industry.

The foreign ministry says Taiwan and St. Lucia cooperate closely and effectively on the issue of Taiwan’s participation in the international community. Areas of bilateral cooperation include basic infrastructure, agricultural technology, education and culture, communications technology, and public health and medicine.