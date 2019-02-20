Taiwan legislature president heads to St. Lucia for Independence celebrations

Share This On:
(RTI) — Legislature President Su Jia-chyuan is heading to St. Lucia to represent Taiwan at the country’s 40th Independence Day celebrations. The Caribbean nation is one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.
In addition to attending Independence Day events, Su will meet with local officials, including St. Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. Su and Chastanet will jointly host a groundbreaking event for an airport renovation project Taiwan has helped push forward.
Su will also learn about tourism in St. Lucia and inspect Taiwan’s embassy in the country.
The foreign ministry says that Su will bring a delegation of Taiwanese businesspeople with him. These businesspeople will investigate local investment conditions, including those surrounding St. Lucia’s tourism industry.
The foreign ministry says Taiwan and St. Lucia cooperate closely and effectively on the issue of Taiwan’s participation in the international community. Areas of bilateral cooperation include basic infrastructure, agricultural technology, education and culture, communications technology, and public health and medicine.
Historically, two island nations stand out in the English-speaking Caribbean after the parochial nationalistic withdrawal of Jamaica from the inglorious defunct West Indies Federation. They were Barbados and Saint Lucia. From the historical accounts, Barbados under Errol Barrow, wanted to develop under the Singapore Model of development.
Saint Lucia, on the other hand, under John Compton wanted the Taiwan Model of development. Today, we see that great strides were made in Barbados, with some mistakes and miscalculations of course. The per capita GDP says it all.
Saint Lucia, on the other hand, because of the retention of UWP government for the greater part of the past 40 years, has seen the relationship with Taiwan growing even closer with the economic and cultural exchanges. What have we gained?
Perhaps the most definitive statement that emerges from the relationship is this. Under Compton, love him or hate him, this country, this nation had a clearer sense of national purpose, mission, and a national vison.
This today, in hindsight, beats all the frothing at the mouth, all the platitudes and all the backslapping we will hear over the next few days.