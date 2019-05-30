Taiwan foreign minister arrives in Saint Lucia on official visit

Share This On:

Pin +1 15 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of China (Taiwan), Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, arrived in Saint Lucia for an official visit today, which will see him visit the town of Soufriere and attend a signing and sod-turning ceremony in Saltibus.

Minister with responsibility for External Affairs, Honourable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, welcomed the foreign minister and his wife upon arrival at George F.L. Charles Airport this afternoon. Also forming part of the welcome was resident Taiwan Ambassador H.E. Douglas Shen and his wife and Permanent Secretary in the Department of External Affairs, Elma Gene Isaac.

Flood-Beaubrun presented the foreign minister and his wife with tokens of appreciation from Saint Lucia and held a brief meeting with the delegation at the VIP Lounge. The delegation then met with Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet at the Office of the Prime Minister.

On Friday, the foreign minister will be hosted in Soufriere by MP Honourable Herod Stanislas for a visit to the Hummingbird Beach Park which was a project funded by the Taiwanese.

A major part of the visit is the Official Contract Signing and Sod Turning Ceremony to mark the commencement of the Road Improvement and Maintenance Program.

The government of Saint Lucia has secured a loan from the government of Taiwan to improve local road infrastructure and the Taiwanese government and government of Saint Lucia have engaged the Overseas Engineering & Construction Corporation (OECC) to undertake design and construction of the roads.

The OECC will be subcontracting to local contractors to carry out the design and construction works.

( 3 ) ( 0 )